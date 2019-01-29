

CTV Vancouver Island





An 86-year-old Campbell River man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his former partner multiple times with a hammer before she ran for help, according to RCMP.

Police say they were called to a residence on Holm Road Saturday afternoon. They arrived to find neighbours and other witnesses providing first aid to the 64-year-old woman while keeping her attacker at bay.

The married couple was recently separated but kept in communication for medical purposes, investigators say.

They had an argument the day before the attack, and on Saturday police allege he showed up at her house, went inside and struck her multiple times with a hammer.

"She managed to escape out of the house where she called out for help. Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault," Campbell River RCMP said in a news release.

The woman's injuries were "pretty serious" when Mounties first arrived on scene, and she was taken to hospital for treatment. Police arrested William Cook, 86, who has since been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

“This is why we take domestic violence so seriously, because of incidents like this," said Campbell River RCMP spokesman Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk. "These are serious charges. Aggravated assault is one step below attempted murder.”

Vlooswyk said it's fortunate neighbours and others intervened or the attack "would have turned out differently."

The senior remains in custody and will receive a court-ordered mental health assessment. He'll make his next court appearance after the assessment is complete.

Police say a major crime unit investigation is ongoing, and that a street crimes unit, victim services, forensic identification section and domestic violence unit are all assisting.