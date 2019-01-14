

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman struck by a vehicle on a highway in Colwood over the weekend has died from her injuries.

The woman was struck on the Old Island Highway at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, just outside of the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre.

She was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.

It's unclear if the woman was crossing the road or if she was on the shoulder of the highway when it happened.

West Shore RCMP confirmed the crash did not take place in a crosswalk.

The incident remains under investigation.