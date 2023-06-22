Woman struck by vehicle, in serious condition in Campbell River

A woman is in hospital in serious but stable condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Campbell River on Thursday morning.

Mounties are investigating after the woman was struck in the 300-block of Cedar Street at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Campbell River RCMP said in a news release.

The section of Cedar Street was closed for several hours while traffic analysts combed the scene.

Investigators are thanking the public for their co-operation, "especially the students that had to adjust their route to school," Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP said in the release.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 5 and 5:30 a.m. and witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.