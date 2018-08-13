

Nikita Ganovicheff, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are investigating a report of a sexual assault early Sunday morning in Beacon Hill Park.

The victim said she was walking home between 2:20 and 3:10 a.m. and stopped in the park near the intersection of Douglas and Superior streets after she briefly lost consciousness.

She told police when she came to, a man she did not know was touching her. She then left the park and called a family member, who then called police.

"She reports that the person did not follow her but she was mostly focused on getting safe and getting help," said Bowen Osoko, the spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department. "Which is really the right thing to be focused on in that circumstance."

The man is described as a 5’5” Caucasian man in his forties. He has a medium build and a full dark beard.

Victoria police are also investigating an indecent act which happened nearby Thursday evening. Police say they are unclear if the two incidents are related.

"There are some similarities between the suspect descriptions but not enough for us to conclusively say these incidents are related," said Osoko.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Victoria Police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.