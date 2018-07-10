

A woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash in North Saanich Monday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., a gray Jeep SUV veered off Lands End Road, crashing into trees and catching fire, according to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

Neighbours were the first on scene after hearing a load band.

One man said an elderly woman was unconscious inside an SUV and slumped over the wheel.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to extract the woman from the vehicle, and she was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and a broken arm.

Police and paramedics are crediting the neighbours, one of whom was a nurse, for their quick actions.

"A little bit shocking, yes, she was in pretty rough shape, and it was a pretty loud bang and a lot of smoke," said neighbour Gabe Gauvreau. "The firemen arrived and we pried the door open, and there was a nurse on site who lives in the neighbourhood who attended to her."

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated. It was reopened after the vehicle was towed from the scene.

It's still not known what caused the vehicle to go off the road. Anyone who came upon the scene or saw the Jeep prior to the crash are asked to call Sidney/North Saanich RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The woman remained in hospital in critical condition Tuesday, according to RCMP.