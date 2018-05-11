

Investigators have determined that a woman's sudden and mysterious death at a secluded home in East Sooke is non-criminal in nature.

RCMP announced Thursday that the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit was probing the May 4 death of a 37-year-old woman in a cabin on Henbsro Place.

Police cautioned that just because the island's major crimes unit was investigating, it didn't mean she met with foul play.

On Friday they confirmed that after gathering evidence and speaking with family, friends and witnesses, the woman's death has been deemed non-criminal and the case will be turned over to the BC Coroner's Service.

Police said there's nothing to suggest the public should be concerned for their safety.

Police and the coroner will continue to work with the woman's family, who have requested privacy.

Neighbours told CTV News the woman had only been renting the property for several weeks before the sudden death.

She had reportedly just moved from the B.C. mainland.