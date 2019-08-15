

News staff, CTV News Vancouver Island





Multiple search and rescue vehicles, including a patrol airplane and coast guard rescue boat, were scrambled to save a woman in the water off Oak Bay Thursday morning.

Oak Bay police received a call about a woman in pyjamas walking into the water off Esplanade at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The woman was approximately one kilometre offshore when Victoria's Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre was alerted.

A general mayday call was issued over the radio to all boaters in the area.

Police responded to Willows Beach and later relocated to Cattle Point where they spotted the woman in the water.

A rescue vessel was able to reach the woman and brought her to shore where she was treated and transferred to hospital.