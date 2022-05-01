Woman missing since last weekend was last seen in Nanaimo, police say

Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help locating a woman last seen in Nanaimo last weekend.

Laura Huebner was reported missing on Friday, according to a news release from Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, but the 47-year-old was last seen on Sunday, April 24.

She was seen at Victoria International Airport after arriving from Regina, before being spotted again in Nanaimo later Sunday.

Nanaimo RCMP say they believe she was planning to travel to central Vancouver Island.

Huebner's father, Harry Huebner, told CTV News on Monday that his daughter had a return flight booked for Thursday, but she never boarded it.

She had travelled to the island to visit friends, he says.

Mounties describe Huebner as a white woman with blond hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'8" and weighs approximately 140 pounds, and she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white jacket and a white hoodie, police said.

They're asking anyone with information on Huebner's whereabouts to contact their local police agency, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.