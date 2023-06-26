Woman missing from Nanaimo sighted on northern Vancouver Island

Georgia Schell was reported missing on Monday, June 26, 2023. (RCMP) Georgia Schell was reported missing on Monday, June 26, 2023. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash

After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario