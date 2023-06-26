Woman missing from Nanaimo sighted on northern Vancouver Island

Mounties are asking the public to help find a missing 38-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since June 21.

A statement from the Nanaimo RCMP says Georgia Schell was reported missing on Monday.

Investigators say that a rental vehicle associated with Schell was not returned Saturday when it was due back. The grey Acura MDX has B.C. licence plate: TH074S.

Police say Schell's behaviour has been reportedly erratic in recent days and there is concern for her well-being.

The woman is believed to be on northern Vancouver Island, where she was recently sighted in the Comox and Sayward areas, police said Monday.

Schell is described as a white woman who stands five feet, four inches tall, with a slim build and long, dark hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.