Woman missing from Nanaimo found safe: RCMP

Mounties say a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing from Nanaimo on Monday has been found safe.

The woman had not been seen or heard from since June 21 and community members were concerned for her well-being.

Investigators were searching for a rental vehicle associated with the woman after it wasn't returned on Saturday.

In a statement Wednesday, the Nanaimo RCMP said officers were "pleased to announce" the woman had been "safely located."