A 27-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Shawnigan Lake early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. on West Shawnigan Lake Road near the junction with South Shawnigan Lake Road.

The RCMP says that “speed and alcohol may have been a factor” in the crash and officers continue to investigate.

One passenger in the vehicle suffered “a few scrapes” in the accident, according to police.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is reminding the public to drive safely as the summer tourism season ramps up.