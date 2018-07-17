Woman killed by falling tree on trail north of Campbell River
A Coast Guard vessel is seen at the Campbell River marina after recovering a woman who was killed by a falling tree on a hiking trail. July 17, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:56PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:57PM PDT
A woman was killed after she was struck by a falling tree on a hiking trail near Campbell River Tuesday, police say.
Campbell River RCMP have confirmed they're working with the BC Coroner's Service after the hiker was struck by a tree on Ripple Rock Trail, north of the city.
Coast Guard crews were called in to help bring the woman back to Campbell River.
A police car and ambulance could be seen on the dock in Campbell River Tuesday afternoon as the Coast Guard vessel docked.
It's unclear what caused the tree to come down.
