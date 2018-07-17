

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman was killed after she was struck by a falling tree on a hiking trail near Campbell River Tuesday, police say.

Campbell River RCMP have confirmed they're working with the BC Coroner's Service after the hiker was struck by a tree on Ripple Rock Trail, north of the city.

Coast Guard crews were called in to help bring the woman back to Campbell River.

A police car and ambulance could be seen on the dock in Campbell River Tuesday afternoon as the Coast Guard vessel docked.

It's unclear what caused the tree to come down.