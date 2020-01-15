VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a driver who injured a woman with their vehicle and fled the scene earlier this month.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, police say that the driver of a van backed into a woman who was exiting her car in the parking lot of a Petro-Canada gas station located at 4320 Uplands Dr.

Witnesses of the collision told Mounties that the victim was just stepping out of her car when the driver of the van backed into her, pinning the woman's arm between the door and exterior of her vehicle.

Witnesses say that multiple bystanders yelled at the driver to stop, at which point the driver switched gears and drove away.

Mounties say that police officers and paramedics attended to the scene, and that the victim of the collision was sent to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van is described as an elderly white woman with a heavy set frame. She has white hair with dark streaks. The van is described as dark grey with a handicapped sign hanging in the front window and no hubcaps on the back wheels.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or of the van is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.