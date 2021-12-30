Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Victoria: VicPD

Warning: This story contains graphic video.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Victoria Thursday morning.

Victoria police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Bay Street and Blanshard Street just after 9 a.m. when the woman was walking along a marked crosswalk.

The victim was walking while a pedestrian walk signal was active and the vehicle that struck her drove through a red light when the crash occurred, police say.

"The driver of the vehicle continued through the intersection, narrowly avoiding additional collisions with other vehicles," said VicPD in a release Thursday.

Investigators are now searching for the vehicle involved, which is descried as a silver or grey late-model MINI Countryman. Police say the car may have damage to the front right part of its hood or bumper.

Victoria police are also looking to speak with the driver of a white Tesla Model Y who was seen making a left turn onto Blanshard Street at the time of the crash and who may have additional video or information on the driver of the MINI.

Police say that several people came to help the woman after she was struck by the car before she was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Anyone with information or footage of the collision is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.