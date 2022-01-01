Woman found dead in Langford home, man in custody, police say

Major crime detectives on Vancouver Island are investigating after a woman was found dead on New Year's Eve.

Mounties were called to a home on Selwyn Road in Langford around noon on Dec. 31 to check on the well-being of a resident, according to a news release from B.C. RCMP.

When they arrived, officers from the West Shore detachment found the body of a deceased woman inside the home.

Police said a man has been taken into custody and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

"This is believed to have been an isolated incident and investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to the public as both individuals knew each other," said Sgt. Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the B.C. RCMP, in a news release.

"Officers will continue to remain at the scene for the next few days while the investigation progresses," he added.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating, and police are working with coroners to "definitively confirm" the identity of the deceased woman, police said.

The VIIMCU asks anyone with information on the incident to contact it at 250-380-6211.