

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- A woman is dead after a house fire in Cumberland last night.

The Cumberland fire department says it responded to complaints of black smoke inside a home on Sutton Road just before 5 p.m.

Crews sent to extinguish the flames found the body of an 85-year-old woman inside.

It's still unclear whether the woman's death was caused by the fire.

The fire chief says the blaze started in the kitchen.

Investigators have examined all of the evidence at the scene and determined that the fire was not criminal.