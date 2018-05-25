

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police say they're recommending charges against a woman who brandished a knife at a stranger in a string of incidents that took place downtown Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1100-block of Wharf Street just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man, who wasn't hurt but was shaken up by the incident.

Police said the woman was also reportedly tossing traffic cones onto the road in front of vehicles and after almost hitting one, the man asked her to stop.

That's when she pulled a knife and started moving toward him, according to investigators. He fled the area and called police.

Officers then found the woman in the area and arrested her at gunpoint. During the arrest they recovered a knife and found out the woman was also allegedly involved in a case of mischief that damaged a business in the 500-block of Yates Street.

Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and mischief.

They're also recommending the woman remain in custody pending a mental health evaluation and that she be subject to a number of conditions including an order not to possess knives.

Investigators say the man she pulled a knife on was unknown to her.