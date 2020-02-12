Woman dead after Port Hardy apartment fire
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 9:45AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 9:59AM PST
(File photo)
VICTORIA -- One woman is dead after an apartment fire in Port Hardy on Wednesday morning.
The BC Coroners Service says the victim is a woman her 60s.
It appears other occupants may have escaped from the damaged unit of the building at 9200 Granville St.
