Woman arrested, replica gun seized after altercation in Victoria
Woman arrested, replica gun seized after altercation in Victoria
A woman was taken into police custody in Victoria on Monday after allegedly chasing a man and brandishing a replica gun.
Patrol officers responded to the 600-block of Queens Avenue at approximately 11:32 a.m. for a report that a woman randomly chased a man and fired a handgun at him.
The man reported that he sought safety in his vehicle before the woman struck it, allegedly causing damage.
"Multiple officers responded to the call while receiving additional information that the woman had fled the area to the 700-block of Queens Avenue, and that the firearm may have been a replica," Victoria police said in a statement.
Police found the woman in a tent in a nearby parking garage.
"Officers gave [a] voice command to the woman, who exited the tent and then began to walk away from officers," police said.
"Officers took the woman to the ground and worked to take her into custody. She struggled with officers, but was arrested a short time later."
Police say the woman was not physically injured during the arrest.
Police seized a replica pistol from the scene, which did not contain ammunition, police said.
Police seized this replica pistol from the scene, which did not contain ammunition, police said. (VicPD)
The woman was taken into police custody, where she remained Monday afternoon.
Police are recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and failure to comply, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
NEW | Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Tenants with large corporate landlords more likely to face poor living conditions, survey suggests
A new survey of Canadian tenants suggests that renters in units owned by large corporations were more likely to face poor living conditions compared to those in private or family-owned housing. With a higher percentage of these tenants experiencing maintenance issues in their units, this lack of care is ultimately used to drive out existing tenants in order to hike up rent prices, one advocacy group says.
Vancouver
-
$870M in federal funding coming for B.C. flood, landslide recovery
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says Ottawa is providing $870 million to support recovery efforts after destructive flooding in British Columbia last fall.
-
Here's why officials expect fall Omicron wave to be worse than current one
The latest Omicron variant is driving another surge of COVID-19 infections in B.C. that has left many people questioning if they should try and get a booster now or wait until cold and flu season this fall.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Atla., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
Edmonton
-
'It's wonderful': Pediatric patients create art by controlling a computer with their minds
Pediatric patients at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital with restricted communication and physical control now have access to technology to help them play and make art.
-
Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing
An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building in two years.
Toronto
-
Family spends 23 hours travelling with WestJet only to end up back where they started
A Calgary family who flew to Toronto only to turn around and fly back home due to WestJet delays said their $4,000 vacation went 'down the drain.'
-
I got a call from a credit card scammer. Here's what I recorded
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer went before the person got frustrated and hung up.
-
Well-known Toronto emergency physician Dr. Paul Hannam has died
A well-known leader in Canadian emergency medicine has died. Doctor Paul Hannam was the chief of emergency medicine and the program medical director at North York General Hospital.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Atla., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
-
Alberta partners with Siksika Nation to create new police service
Alberta and Siksika Nation are partnering to bring a dedicated police service to the first nation.
Montreal
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual assault.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Skepticism that N.B.’s health leadership shakeup will make any difference on the ground
Richard Wagner took his four-year-old to the Dr. Everett Chalmers emergency department Sunday night but ended up leaving without seeing a doctor.
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's frustrated by a lack of communication from the provincial government -- and she's not the only one.
Winnipeg
-
'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
A Manitoba family is left with a hole in the side of their cottage and lingering fears after a bear broke in overnight.
-
Man found dead inside hotel, 17-year-old arrested: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have a 17-year-old male in custody after a man was found dead in a hotel on Friday.
-
New bill aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts now in effect in Manitoba
A new piece of legislation aimed at protecting Manitobans from scrap metal thefts, particularly from catalytic converters being stolen and resold, is now in effect.
Kitchener
-
Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake
Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been recovered.
-
WRPS say police 'swarmed' at gathering in Kitchener park
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say officers were “swarmed” and had to call for back up after responding to a gathering at Tremaine Park on Sunday.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP report 124 calls for service at Country Thunder Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan RCMP and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) have released their report regarding police actions at the annual Country Thunder Saskatchewan festival.
-
Two people charged after firearms incident ends in SWAT deployment: Regina police
Two people have been charged in a firearms related incident that ended with the deployment of the Regina Police Service Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).
-
Saskatchewan finance minister spent $8,000 on private plane to attend commerce lunch
Saskatchewan's finance minister spent nearly $8,000 on a private plane to attend a chamber of commerce lunch days after she tabled a provincial budget containing tax hikes.
Barrie
-
Barrie summer-long downtown road closures impact business
Over the next six weeks, the intersection of Collier Street and Poyntz Street will be closed.
-
Extreme heat warning issued in parts of Simcoe County: SMDHU
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning in parts of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Midland cousin duo win gold at national bowling competition
A cousin duo from Midland took home gold at a national bowling competition last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate after human remains found in Hyde Park
Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park Monday morning.
-
NDP leader takes aim at Sask Party's provincial autonomy meetings
NDP leader Carla Beck says the Sask Party government's provincial autonomy meetings will drive division and hurt the Sask Party's voter base.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department makes water rescue after 'party island' mishap
One person was brought back to shore unharmed after going missing near Poplar Bluffs.
Northern Ontario
-
Dog owner in northern Ont. seriously injured after attack by their own dog
The owner of a mixed breed dog in French River had to be airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance July 14 after they were attacked by their own dog.
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
Court rules Minnow Lake group's KED appeal was 'entirely without merit,' must pay $37K in costs
A Superior Court judge has ruled the Minnow Lake Restoration Group must pay Greater Sudbury $37,000 in court costs.