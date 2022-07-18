Woman arrested, replica gun seized after altercation in Victoria

A woman was taken into police custody in Victoria on Monday after allegedly chasing a man and brandishing a replica gun.

Patrol officers responded to the 600-block of Queens Avenue at approximately 11:32 a.m. for a report that a woman randomly chased a man and fired a handgun at him.

The man reported that he sought safety in his vehicle before the woman struck it, allegedly causing damage.

"Multiple officers responded to the call while receiving additional information that the woman had fled the area to the 700-block of Queens Avenue, and that the firearm may have been a replica," Victoria police said in a statement.

Police found the woman in a tent in a nearby parking garage.

"Officers gave [a] voice command to the woman, who exited the tent and then began to walk away from officers," police said.

"Officers took the woman to the ground and worked to take her into custody. She struggled with officers, but was arrested a short time later."

Police say the woman was not physically injured during the arrest.

Police seized a replica pistol from the scene, which did not contain ammunition, police said.

The woman was taken into police custody, where she remained Monday afternoon.

Police are recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and failure to comply, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.