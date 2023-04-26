Woman arrested, banned from entering Langford, after allegedly ramming motorcycle

A 35-year-old Victoria woman is banned from entering the neighbouring city of Langford after she was arrested for allegedly ramming her car into a motorcycle twice outside a Langford home, according to police.

The West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle ramming into a home in the 3000-block of Glen Lake Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a woman rammed her black 2013 BMW 328i into a Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked at the home.

Witnesses tell police the driver left before returning minutes later, this time driving through the front yard and striking the motorcycle a second time.

The motorcycle's owner – who is known to the driver, according to police – was standing beside the bike and was struck and injured by the impact.

The motorcycle also struck the front of the home, causing extensive damage to the building, the West Shore RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

The driver fled the scene and was later arrested by Victoria police.

The motorcycle owner was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.

The suspect was released from custody following a court appearance where she was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and dangerous driving causing bodily harm, police said.

Conditions of her release stipulate she is not to have any contact with the victim, not possess any weapons and not enter the city of Langford, police said.