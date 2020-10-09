VICTORIA -- A woman suspected of taping a hypodermic needle to the door of a Saanich business has been arrested.

Saanich police say they took a 37-year-old woman into custody Friday afternoon. She has been charged with one count of mischief, according to police.

The woman was the subject of a police investigation after a syringe was found taped to the backdoor intercom of a business near the intersection of Burnside Road West and Harriet Road on Sept. 30.

Police circulated surveillance video of a suspect wanted in the case on Thursday.

No one was hurt in the incident. Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes called the discovery "despicable" and said he hoped the perpetrator would be found and given "the help they need."

In August, hypodermic needles were similarly found in Victoria. One was taped to a bench behind Victoria city hall and another was found fastened to a railing in Beacon Hill Park.

Saanich investigators say they do not believe the woman is connected to these prior incidents and say there's no indication the Saanich business was targeted for any reason.