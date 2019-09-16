

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





An Ontario woman has been arrested after Mounties raided a Duncan hotel last week.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say officers executed a search warrant on Sept. 11 at a hotel near Alexander Street.

Investigators found suspected fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales and more than $2,500 in cash, police said Monday.

Police say they also found a knife with a brass-knuckled handle and numerous retail items that are suspected stolen.

A 31-year-old woman from Ontario was arrested at the scene and is scheduled to make her first appearance in court in December.

Police say the hotel has been a problem for the community in the past.

"This particular business has been the subject of substantial police investigations over the past several years causing a strain on the area residents and police resources," Cpl. Trevor March said in a news release Monday.

"Investigators will continue targeted enforcement as well as engaging local and provincial partners to ensure these issues come to an end."