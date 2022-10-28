Woman, 62, taken to hospital after being struck by car in Saanich crosswalk

Saanich police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after they were struck by a car in a marked crosswalk on Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Quadra Street and Rock Street.

Police say the pedestrian, a 62-year-old woman, had activated the crosswalk lights at the intersection when she was hit while crossing the street.

"It is not known why the driver failed to stop, but it was clear that they were not paying attention," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement Friday.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene and was issued a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention.

The collision occurred just two days after a child was struck while walking along a marked crosswalk in Saanich.

The crash was reported Tuesday morning when the child was walking to school. The youth was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved in Tuesday's crash also remained at the scene.

"This time of year we do see an uptick in the number of collisions involving pedestrians, so the timing of this incident is, unfortunately, a good reminder to all road users to be extra vigilant when approaching intersections," said Anastasiades on Tuesday.