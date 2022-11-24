Woman, 56, suffers serious injuries in Sooke Road crash

One woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Sooke Road west of Langford, B.C., on Thursday.

A commercial truck and a Mazda CX5 collided in a head-on crash in the 3800-block of Sooke Road, near the intersection with Humpback Road, around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the truck veered into the oncoming lane and struck the car. Both vehicles ended up in opposite ditches.

The driver of the Mazda, a 56-year-old woman, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The collision is still under investigation and police are working to determine why the truck veered into oncoming traffic.

Investigators have ruled out impairment as a cause in the crash.

Mounties closed Sooke Road, also known as Highway 14, shortly after noon and reopened it at approximately 2 p.m.