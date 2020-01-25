VANCOUVER -- Police in British Columbia's capital city say a wolf was spotted in their jurisdiction Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, the Victoria Police Department said its officers, along with officers from the BC Conservation Officer Service, were responding to a "confirmed wolf sighting" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood.

A confirmed wolf sighting has been made in James Bay. Patrol officers & BC Conservation officers are responding.

In a follow-up tweet, police urged the public to bring children and pets inside and keep them there as officers search parks for the wolf.

Like bears, wolves can become "habituated" to humans, according to BC Parks. Victoria police encouraged residents to consult the BC Parks guide on wolf safety for information about how to deal with the animal if they encounter it.

The guide recommends keeping a distance of more than 100 metres between human and wolf. If a wolf is acting aggressively or appears unafraid of humans, BC Parks recommends raising your arms and waving them in the air to make yourself appear larger, as well as using noise makers and throwing sticks, rocks, or sand at the wolf to scare it away.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive wild animal is encouraged to call the Conservation Officer Service 24-hour reporting line at 877-952-7277.

Wild animal sightings are not uncommon on Vancouver Island, but wolf-, cougar- and bear-sightings are rare in the City of Victoria.

In 2015, a juvenile cougar led police, conservation officers and media on a chase through the James Bay neighbourhood. At the time, experts said the animal was likely looking for an area to establish a new territory after leaving his mother.

Officials also blamed that cougar for killing and eating a deer in Oak Bay, prompting calls for a cull of deer in the area.