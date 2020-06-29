VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria are trying to identify a man they say struck someone with a bicycle lock during an altercation downtown.

Investigators say shortly after 3:30 p.m. on June 5, patrol officers received a complaint about an assault with a weapon in the 900-block of Fort Street.

The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries after confronting the cyclist for allegedly not stopping at a stop sign.

Police say there was a verbal confrontation and the cyclist struck the victim with the lock.

Investigators are now looking for a white man they describe as approximately 20 years old, standing six feet tall with a slim build. The man has short brown hair and was wearing a charcoal T-shirt with a tree symbol and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 250-995-7654, Ext: 1, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.