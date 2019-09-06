

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Central Saanich police are looking for witnesses after a man reportedly fired a handgun at a local beach.

Officers arrived at Island View Regional Park at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was shooting a gun at the beach.

Police arrested one man and seized a weapon, Central Saanich police said Friday.

Several beach-goers reportedly witnessed the shooting and fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are now hoping to speak with those witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Central Saanich police at 250-652-4441.