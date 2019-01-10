Investigators in Saanich are asking anyone who saw a crash that led to a 21-year-old’s arrest for dangerous driving to come forward.

Police said an officer noticed a 2017 black Ford Fusion speeding eastbound on Royal Oak Drive, near Lochside Elementary School, around 8:30 p.m. on Tues., Jan. 8.

The car was allegedly going 70 kilometres an hour above the speed limit while passing another vehicle, prompting the officer to try and pull the driver over.

But by the time the officer made a U-turn, the driver of the Ford Fusion was out of sight. Police also say that in the process of trying to stop the driver, the officer had to take “evasive action” to avoid being hit.

Then a block away, the vehicle crashed after failing to negotiate a curve in the road, police said.

"This was a tremendously dangerous situation," said Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “The actions of the driver put the public at significant risk and it’s extremely lucky no one was using the sidewalk where the vehicle left the road. Someone could have easily been injured or killed.”

The driver has been identified as a 21-year-old from Saanich. He was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving and has since been released from custody. He’s set to appear in court in February.

Saanich police are asking any witnesses who haven’t spoken with officers to come forward – whether they saw the crash or the vehicle’s driving behaviour before it – by calling them at 250-475-4321.