Victoria police are appealing for witnesses after a man involved in a motor vehicle incident was left with injuries described as "life altering."

Police say the incident happened the morning of Sept. 21 in the 1000-block of Tillicum Road.

Officers were called to the area for a report of someone suffering non-life threatening, but life-changing injuries from an unknown cause. Police aren't providing many other details.

They believe there may have been witnesses in the area who have not yet spoken to investigators.

"If you were in the area of the 1000-block of Tillicum road on September 21st between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. and you saw a male that had suffered injuries, we would like to hear from you," police said in a news release.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.