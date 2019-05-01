

CTV Vancouver Island





Police are looking for witnesses after two children in Courtenay were followed home from school by an older man in what they're calling a "suspicious encounter."

RCMP say the kids were biking home on 1st Street near Bood Road Monday at around 2:30 p.m. when a man standing beside his parked vehicle tried to engage them in conversation.

They reported that the man asked where they lived before getting into his vehicle and tailing them home.

The kids didn't speak with the man and when they got home they told their mother. She went outside to look for him and saw him driving away, police said.

The man was described as older with white or greying hair, and the vehicle is described as a large light-beige SUV.

Anyone who witnessed the encounter is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.