

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A man was transported to hospital Wednesday after he was reportedly attacked by a stranger with a weapon in Victoria's Centennial Square.

According to police, the assault occurred just before 5 p.m. near the orca art displays in the public square.

Witnesses tell CTV News that the attack occurred very suddenly and that the suspect struck the victim repeatedly, even after the victim was on the ground and bleeding.

"He [the victim] was only hit a few times before he was on the ground curled up," said one witness. "The other guy just kept pounding on him over and over again and didn't let up."

Police say that after the assault, the suspect fled the scene on a black BMX-style bicycle.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old white man with a medium build. At the time of the attack he was wearing a black hoodie.

The victim was treated by Emergency Health Services before being taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"I'm pretty spooked, it was very shocking…" said the witness. "I know that it's something that happens downtown but it's the first time I've witnessed it myself."

Police say the investigation is in its very early stages and they are seeking anyone with information on the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.