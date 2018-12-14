'Winter wonderland': Mt Washington opens Saturday
The resort was scheduled to open for the season Dec. 7, but the mountain needs more snow. (Facebook/Mount Washington Alpine Resort)
Dust off your skis and snowboards, after a delay to its 2018-2019 season Mount Washington is set to open Saturday.
The ski resort was originally scheduled to open Dec. 7, but that was cancelled due to a lack of snow.
On Friday the resort announced the new opening date saying, multiple storms hit the resort all week “morphing Mt. Washington into a winter wonderland.”
Discounted lift tickets will be available at the ticket window for opening weekend.
The resort is also offering a free ski and snowboard program from Dec. 15 – 21.