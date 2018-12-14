

CTV Vancouver Island





Dust off your skis and snowboards, after a delay to its 2018-2019 season Mount Washington is set to open Saturday.

The ski resort was originally scheduled to open Dec. 7, but that was cancelled due to a lack of snow.

On Friday the resort announced the new opening date saying, multiple storms hit the resort all week “morphing Mt. Washington into a winter wonderland.”

Discounted lift tickets will be available at the ticket window for opening weekend.

The resort is also offering a free ski and snowboard program from Dec. 15 – 21.