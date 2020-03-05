VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island resident has won millions of dollars in BC/49’s Wednesday night draw, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

BCLC says a Courtenay resident won the $2-million grand prize for the BC/49 lottery, matching all six of their numbers to the winning numbers.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were 2, 7, 14, 17, 30 and 33 with a bonus number of 37.

The recent grand prize marks the second Vancouver Island resident to become a millionaire through the lottery in 2020.

In January, a lighthouse keeper from Port Hardy claimed his $1-million grand prize for a Lotto 6/49 draw.