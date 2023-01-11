Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater Victoria

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.

Winds between 70 km/h and 90 km/h are expected to blow over the region from Wednesday night until Thursday morning.

"An approaching frontal system will stall west of Vancouver Island today," said Environment Canada in a warning Wednesday morning.

That frontal system will push easterly winds over the Juan de Fuca Strait on Wednesday night before spreading to the Haro Strait area on Thursday morning, according to the weather office.

Meanwhile, a fog advisory has been issued for East Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River.

"If travelling, be prepared for areas of near zero visibility," warned Environment Canada.

The weather office estimates that visibility will improve late Wednesday morning.