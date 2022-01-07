Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Greater Victoria

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Greater Victoria region Friday.

The weather office says winds are expected to gust up to 90 km/h through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Areas near the Juan de Fuca Strait are at increased risk of damage as a low-pressure system generates strong southwesterly winds.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada said in a statement early Friday morning. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor alerts on the Environment Canada website and to report severe weather by email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or on Twitter using the hashtag #BCStorm.