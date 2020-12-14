VICTORIA -- Strong winds are forecasted to sweep over the northern region of Vancouver Island Monday evening.

Environment Canada is predicting winds of up to 100 km/h to develop over North Vancouver Island, as well as Haida Gwaii and central areas of B.C.’s mainland coast.

The winds are a product of an “intense frontal system” that is developing over B.C.’s coast, according to Environment Canada.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” warns the weather agency. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

The winds are expected to ease just before Tuesday morning, says Environment Canada.

For the latest information on Monday’s wind warning, visit Environment Canada’s website here or monitor the hashtag #BCStorm on Twitter.