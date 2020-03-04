VICTORIA -- Environment Canada issued a wind warning for communities on northern Vancouver Island Wednesday morning.

According to the weather agency, a frontal system is approaching B.C.'s coast tonight, bringing with it strong southeast winds of 80 to 100 km/h.

Environment Canada predicts that the winds will develop Wednesdsay evening before easing overnight.

Just north of the island, in Haida Gwaii, the strong winds are expected to persist overnight before easing Thursday.

Environment Canada is reminding residents that high winds may toss loose objects or break the branches off of trees.

Updates on the weather alert can be found online here.

Environment Canada is also asking for British Columbians to report severe weather by sending an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.