Wind warning issued for Victoria as another storm touches down

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in Greater Victoria on Friday as another storm sweeps through B.C.

Westerly winds are expected to reach 40 to 60 km/h in most of the region starting Friday night, while winds of up to 70 to 90 km/h are predicted closer to the Juan de Fuca Strait.

The winds are expected to pick up Friday evening before easing Saturday morning.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," said the weather office in an update Friday morning.

"High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."

Meanwhile, special weather statements related to rainfall are also in effect in Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

Between 30 to 60 millimetres of rain are expected to fall across the three regions on Friday before easing in the evening.

Higher elevations are expected to receive heavier rainfall, according to Environment Canada.

Strong winds are also in the forecast for East Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands on Friday, though they are not severe enough to warrant a weather warning, according to the weather office.

Friday's storm stems from an atmospheric river. Environment Canada predicts this storm to be similar in strength to what was seen last week on Sunday, Oct. 30.

CTV News Vancouver Island weather anchor Warren Dean predicts cooler weather will descend on Vancouver Island around mid-next week, leading to a possibility of snow in the region.