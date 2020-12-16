VICTORIA -- A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says a frontal system is approaching Vancouver Island and will strengthen through the morning.

Southeasterly winds are forecasted to reach 70 km/h near the water over the Victoria area.

The winds are expected to ease into the evening but westerly winds are expected to develop overnight, reaching 50 km/h to 70 km/h.

The weather services says the winds will die down Thursday morning but it will remain breezy the remainder of the day.

Environment Canada says the winds may cause injury or damage to property.

The latest weather alerts can be found on the Environment Canada website.