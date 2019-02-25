

Environment Canada has ended a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The warning was issued Monday morning for the region due to a cold air mass funnelling through the Fraser Valley, across the Lower Mainland and over to the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

"Winds will diminish slightly by this afternoon but will remain brisk through Tuesday morning," Environment Canada said.

The warning was ended just after noon Monday.

It came as some businesses still tallied up damage sustained in a brutal windstorm that hammered the island nearly two months ago on Dec. 20

The BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan is asking for financial help after it was forced to close on what were traditionally its busiest days of the year.

The not-for-profit centre says it sustained about $100,000 worth of damage in the storm in addition to the lost income.

The centre is a forestry museum that offers both educational programs and entertainment.