VICTORIA -- Environment Canada issued two weather alerts for Vancouver Island Tuesday, with high winds expected to sweep across northern Vancouver Island and heavy rain predicted for communities across western Vancouver Island.

According to the weather agency, winds of up to 100 km/h are expected to hit exposed sections of the coastal North Island, which could cause damage to buildings or toss loose objects. In the afternoon, the winds are expected to ease into a westerly 50 km/h front.

Meanwhile, on the West Island, heavy downpours of 100 to 150 mm are expected across the region.

A strong Pacific frontal system is expected to stall over the west coast, impacting communities like Tofino all the way up to Zeballos and Tahisis, says Environment Canada.

The weather agency warns that the heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening, which could potentially cause flash floods. Environment Canada is reminding drivers to slow down and drive cautiously as heavy rainfall can lead to water pooling on roads and reduced visibility.

Updates on both weather alerts can be found on Environment Canada's website online here.