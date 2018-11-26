

CTV Vancouver Island





Wind and rain warnings have been issued ahead of a storm expected to lash B.C.'s South Coast today, including much of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for east and west Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria, saying an intense front over the coast will pack winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour in some areas.

The agency says the wind could cause damage to buildings, roof shingles and windows, and could cause tree branches to break.

Rainfall warnings were also issued for east, west and inland Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada said heavy rain would continue through the day for most of those areas with total precipitation of up to 80 millimetres by Tuesday morning.

It'll be even worse for inland and west Vancouver Island, which are forecasted to receive up to 120 millimetres of rain by Tuesday.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for many bodies of water on Vancouver Island including:

West Vancouver Island – including tributaries around Gold River, Zeballos, Tofino and surrounding areas

Central Vancouver Island – including the Sproat and Somass Rivers and areas surrounding Port Alberni

East Vancouver Island – including tributaries around Campbell River, Courtenay, Parksville, Nanaimo and surrounding areas

Southern Vancouver Island – including the Cowichan River, Chemainus River and surrounding tributaries

A high streamflow advisory means river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

Minor flooding could happen in low-lying areas.