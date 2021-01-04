VICTORIA -- Weather alerts have been posted across most of Vancouver Island Monday ahead of a strong coastal storm that is expected to sweep across the region on Tuesday.

Wind warnings have been posted for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, North Vancouver Island and West Vancouver Island. Meanwhile, Environment Canada has also posted a rainfall warning for the West Vancouver Island region.

In Greater Victoria, “very strong winds” of up to 90 km/h are expected to sweep over the region on Tuesday.

“Winds will rise late Tuesday morning and persist into Tuesday evening,” said Environment Canada in an alert posted around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The winds are expected to ease Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, wind gusts between 70 to 90 km/h are predicted to blow over East Vancouver Island over a similar time period on Tuesday.

Residents of North Vancouver Island are being warned of winds up to 110 km/h on Tuesday before gusts ease to roughly 50 km/h by late Tuesday afternoon.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” warns Environment Canada. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

In West Vancouver Island, a wind warning and rainfall warning are currently in effect.

Southeast winds of up to 100 km/h are expected in West Vancouver Island on Tuesday, while rainfall “in excess of 100 millimetres” is forecasted to pour by Tuesday evening.

“Yet another frontal system will move across Vancouver Island on Tuesday,” said Environment Canada.

“This system will bring heavy rain and strong winds to West Vancouver Island beginning Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall rates are expected through the afternoon and early evening.”

The weather agency also warns of possible flooding in areas of West Vancouver Island Tuesday.

Over the weekend, B.C. storms wreaked havoc on the Mid-Island. Heavy rain caused the Cowichan Tribes First Nation to issue an evacuation alert due to flooding, and precipitation forced a boil water advisory to be put into effect in the Comox Valley, as rainfall overwhelmed the local water system.

For the latest updates on Vancouver Island’s weather warnings, visit Environment Canada’s website here.