Advertisement
Wildfires force road closure near Shawnigan Lake
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 2:59PM PDT Last Updated Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:00PM PDT
Drivers are being diverted at the junction with the Trans-Canada Highway. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
VICTORIA -- A pair of wildfires on Vancouver Island have closed South Shawnigan Lake Road Thursday afternoon.
The fires are near the railway tracks on either side of Ark Road, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
Drivers are being diverted at the junction with the Trans-Canada Highway.
Fire crews are on scene trying to control the flames.
There is no indication yet what caused the fires.