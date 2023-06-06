Wildfire forces temporary closure of Vancouver Island highway, drivers urged not to stop in area

An out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island forced the temporary closure Tuesday of the only highway access to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.

The wildfire near Cameron Lake, approximately 20 kilometres east of Port Alberni, reached Highway 4 on Tuesday morning, forcing the B.C. Ministry of Transportation to close a seven-kilometre stretch of the highway just south of the lake.

The highway was reopened before 11:30 a.m., but the ministry issued a warning to drivers to avoid stopping in the area.

The Cameron Bluffs wildfire has grown to 25 hectares, with eight firefighters and one helicopter attacking the blaze in the steep terrain, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Provincial wildfire officials say the fire, which was first reported early Sunday morning, is believed to be human-caused.

The agency says 76 fires were actively burning in the province Tuesday, with 21 fires considered out of control.

Thirty-four of the current fires are suspected to have been caused by lightning, 33 are believed to have been caused by people and nine are of unknown origin, according to the agency.

