Wildfire that partially closed Thetis Lake Regional Park 'being held,' service says
Parts of Thetis Lake Regional Park in View Royal closed Saturday due to a wildfire in the park.
The Capital Regional District issued an alert Saturday morning, warning that Main Beach and Seymour Hill were closed to public access to support fire suppression activities.
Other areas of the park remained open, the CRD said, adding that visitors are required to follow the directions of on-site staff for their safety and that of fire crews.
Gordon Robinson, fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service's Coastal Fire Centre, told CTV News the blaze sparked sometime overnight.
The wildfire service dispatched an initial attack crew to support View Royal Fire Rescue, which is the lead agency responding to the fire, Robinson said.
CTV News has reached out to the fire department and will update this story if a response is received.
As of early afternoon, the fire was classified as being held, meaning it's not expected to grow beyond its current size of about one hectare.
Robinson said the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but it's suspected to be human-caused, given the absence of recent lightning in the area and the blaze's location in a popular recreation area.
The fire is not expected to pose any threat to human life or property, Robinson said.
The new fire is one of several currently burning on Vancouver Island. Most are either classified as "under control" or "being held." The notable exceptions are several "out of control" blazes burning in Strathcona Provincial Park.
Three of the four fires in Strathcona Park are considered lightning-caused.
