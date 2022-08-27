Wildfire partially closes Thetis Lake Regional Park

Parts of Thetis Lake Regional Park in View Royal closed Saturday due to a wildfire in the park.

The Capital Regional District issued an alert Saturday morning, warning that Main Beach and Seymour Hill were closed to public access to support fire suppression activities.

Other areas of the park remained open, the CRD said, adding that visitors are required to follow the directions of on-site staff for their safety and that of fire crews.

According to the BC Wildfire Service's fire information dashboard, the fire is approximately one hectare in size. Its ignition date is listed as Saturday.

The new fire is one of several currently burning on Vancouver Island. Most are either classified as "under control" or "being held." The notable exceptions are several "out of control" blazes burning in Strathcona Provincial Park.

Three of the four fires in Strathcona Park are considered lightning-caused. The cause of the Thetis Lake fire is currently listed as unknown.

