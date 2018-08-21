

A wildfire burning near Zeballos grew four hectares in size overnight, but appears to be moving away from the small Vancouver Island community.

As of noon Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service reported the Gold Valley Main wildfire had grown to an estimated 94 hectares in size.

The fire was active Tuesday morning but appeared to be moving upslope, away from the town.

Visibility of the fire itself was limited due to heavy smoke, which in turn limited the use of two helicopters dispatched to help battle the blaze.

Ten firefighters are still working to protect the community, expanding sprinkler systems and patrolling for burning debris.

Residents of Zeballos have reported an uptick in the sound of falling debris in the area, but the wildfire service no debris has fallen onto any structures.

Several properties remain under an evacuation order, while the majority of the town is on an evacuation alert – meaning they need to be prepared to flee their homes within a moment's notice.

Fortunately the fire is posing no immediate risk to the evacuated buildings in the community, the wildfire service said.

Firefighters were working to ensure homes and power poles were compliant with FireSmart on Tuesday.

Further north, a fire burning at Pinder Creek remained at an estimated 200 hectares in size and was 10 per cent contained.

A 10-hectare fire is also burning about six kilometres northeast of Port Alice and is five per cent contained.