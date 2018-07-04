

CTV Vancouver Island





A wildfire burning near Sooke has rapidly increased in size to 25 hectares, according to the Coastal Fire Centre.

The blaze burning at Tugwell Creek was estimated to be just four hectares in size a day earlier. Early Wednesday, it had reportedly grown to 15 hectares before the Coastal Fire Centre confirmed around noon it jumped to 25 hectares.

The Coastal Fire Centre says the jump in size is due to heavy winds. The fire was at one point considered to be 50 per cent contained, but is now back to being 10 per cent contained.

Thirty-five firefighters have been deployed with support from two water tankers and three pieces of heavy equipment. The fire centre said 20 more firefighters had been dispatched to the blaze.

The wildfire, discovered Monday, was burning in slash on a cutblock, according to the fire centre.

The fire is burning near a beekeeping area at Tugwell Creek Honey Farm and Meadery, the owner told CTV News. He said he's concerned the fire could affect the hives and was heading to the area to check on them.

Mid-island wildfire held to 14.5 hectares

Further north on the island, a wildfire burning at Nanaimo Lakes was held to 14.5 hectares overnight.

The fire centre said wrapping up the blaze would take some time because it was burning in felled and bucked timber, and firefighters have to carefully extinguish all embers.

Both fires are suspected to be human-caused, but an investigation into what sparked them is still underway.