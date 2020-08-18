VICTORIA -- A wildfire burning near Sooke Lake and the Sooke Lake Reservoir has grown “out of control,” according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire, which is estimated to be roughly eight hectares in size, is located on Mount Healey about 1.5 kilometres from Sooke Lake.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by a lightning storm on Sunday, which also caused 13 other wildfires on Vancouver Island, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

While the fire on Mount Healey is categorized as “out of control” on the BC Wildfire Service website, the Capital Regional District (CRD) says, the fire is expected to be 100 per cent contained by Tuesday afternoon.

CRD spokesperson Andy Orr says that approximately 40 per cent of the fire is currently being contained as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and that the fire has burned through most of its available fuel.

CRD wildland firefighters and members of the Wildfire Management Branch are attending to the Mount Healey wildfire, as well as another smaller fire in the area.

A second smaller wildfire is also located near Sooke Lake and Horton Lake. According to the BC Wildfire Service, the condition of the fire is categorized as “new.” This second fire measures roughly five hectares in size.

“Wildland firefighters from CRD Watershed Protection and the provincial Wildfire Management Branch renewed suppression efforts this morning on two wildfires burning on the ridge to the west of the Sooke Lake Reservoir,” said Orr on Tuesday.

The CRD adds that the wildfires have had no impact on the Sooke Lake Reservoir or on water quality.

Since the fire was near the reservoir, however, Orr says that CRD staff are preparing to test the area and water for any potential impacts and erosion potential once the fire has been suppressed.

“There are considerable resources devoted to suppressing these wildfires,” said Orr.

Those resources include dozens of CRD and provincial firefighters, two water tanker trucks and four firefighting helicopters.

On Monday, fire information officer Dorthe Jakobsen told CTV News that crews were assessing the severity of the wildfires that were sparked by Sunday’s lightning storm and were working on prioritizing responses.

Most of the new fires are located in the South Island, with roughly nine burning north of Sooke, two located in the Cowichan area and one sparked near Ladysmith on Mount Hayes.

Meanwhile, another “out of control” wildfire is burning near Cowichan Lake. The fire, located in the Meade Creek area north of Lake Cowichan, measures approximately 2.4 hectares in size.

While the fire was discovered on Monday, when many fires related to the lightning storm were discovered, the BC Wildfire Service app says the cause of this blaze is currently unknown.

Greg Adams, owner of Laketown Ranch, a popular outdoor music festival, told CTV News on Monday that he has seen fire crews working hard in the Cowichan Lake area.

The ranch itself has prepared for any possible brushes with a wildfire by lining the property with water trucks, sprinklers and fire hydrants.

On Monday, Jakobsen told CTV News that one of the main concerns for the new wildfires was that they would “burn quite intensely” if conditions were dry and warm.

“Please, we’re asking the public if they see anything that could be a wildfire to please call us at 1-800-663-5555,” said Jakobsen.